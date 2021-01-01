About this product

ZINGER (BOG’S Sour Strawberry x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-63 days • Heavy Producer • Good for Extreme Nausea, Depression and Daytime Pain Preview: Created to bring two old friends together Subcool and Bushy Old Grower ( BOG) Go way back and BOG has used Jacks Cleaner Blueberry created by Sub to make a few of his early strains. Strawberry is one of those hard to reproduce terpenes and mixed with the highly resinous Space Queen the resulting hybrid is an uplifting Sativa that taste like a Snowcone!!! Strain Description: Huge towering colas and heavy yields. The buds appeared fluffy and week 6 bud the end yield in a 15 gallon pot was 11 ounces of Primo buds that people started buying up before it was cured completely. Instantly a favorite of many of the Dank Girls in my crew but my no means a “girly” cross this strain will get you a bit confused and elated if you consume just a few extra hits. Beautiful fall colors and red pistils make this a top shelf strain in any dispensary. Phenotypes: Tall robust plants with thick colas that frost up heavy by day 55. Height: Tall and Wide Yield: PHAT Best way to grow: Topped aggressively early and give ample veg time shes likes to get big! Harvest Time: Day 58-65 Sat/Ind: 65/45 Hybrid: The Strawberry Kush clone was sourced from some really fine Humboldt cloners and has East Coast Sour Diesel, Strawberry Cough and Razz in it. Then, BOG pollinated it with a fine Sour Bubble male. Space Queen male was found by Subcool in Oregon in 2004 ( Ake Space Dude) Taste/aroma: Strawberry Snow cone, Cherry Candy, Sour patch Kids High Type: Upbeat and Happy watch out for the giggles, to stoned to shop!