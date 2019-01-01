About this product
Organic-certified and sustainably grown in living soil, TGOD’s Care Organic CBD is a mindful strain with stunning piney and diesel scents. With high CBD, characteristics include a long flowering period and a strong yet grapey flavour. Also known as Charlotte's Angel. We use CO2 extraction and package our oils in recyclable glass bottles. Comes in 30mL.
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis