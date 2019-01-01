 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Ingestible
  Care Organic Oil

Care Organic Oil

by TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

About this product

Organic-certified and sustainably grown in living soil, TGOD’s Care Organic CBD is a mindful strain with stunning piney and diesel scents. With high CBD, characteristics include a long flowering period and a strong yet grapey flavour. Also known as Charlotte's Angel. We use CO2 extraction and package our oils in recyclable glass bottles. Comes in 30mL.

About this brand

The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis