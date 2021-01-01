 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Happy Hibiscus Mate Whole Leaf Tea 10mg 2-pack

Happy Hibiscus Mate Whole Leaf Tea 10mg 2-pack

by TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Write a review
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Edibles Beverages Happy Hibiscus Mate Whole Leaf Tea 10mg 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This cherry red cannabis-infused brew is brisk and lively thanks to opposing flavour notes of brilliant hibiscus and bitter mate, balanced with sweet cacao, orange peel and bright turmeric. Made with premium organic-certified ingredients and organic cannabis sustainably grown in living soil. TGOD Organics™ Happy Hibiscus Maté™ Whole Leaf Tea comes wrapped in biodegradable pyramid sachets for a convenient, earth-friendly steep. Absorption occurs in just 15 minutes with 4.5X the absorption versus cannabis oil*.

About this brand

TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Logo
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review