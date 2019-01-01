 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tranquility Organic Flower

Tranquility Organic Flower

by TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Write a review
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Cannabis Flower Tranquility Organic Flower

Learn More

About this product

Organic-certified and sustainably grown in living soil, TGOD’s Tranquility Organic has a sweet floral essence, with Lavender as it’s dominant floral profile. It is a high terpene strain, dominant in Limonene, trans-Caryophyllene, and beta-Myrcene terpenes. Its OG Kush flavours make this strain subtle and subdued. Also known as Zombie Kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Zombie Kush

Zombie Kush

Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.

About this brand

TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Logo
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis