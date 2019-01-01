Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.