About this product
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain propagated by the THC BioMed's growing team. This haze is a combination of old world and new world landrace strains, including Afghanistan and Columbia. The flowers are a shiny dark green with deep amber hairs. This strain has a sweet and sour taste that is distinctly haze with a few notes of kiwi and citrus. These flowers are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Atomical Haze
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.