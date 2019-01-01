 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by THC BioMed

About this product

Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain propagated by the THC BioMed's growing team. This haze is a combination of old world and new world landrace strains, including Afghanistan and Columbia. The flowers are a shiny dark green with deep amber hairs. This strain has a sweet and sour taste that is distinctly haze with a few notes of kiwi and citrus. These flowers are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods.

Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.

About this brand

THC BioMed is a Licensed Producer located in beautiful Kelowna, B.C. Our focus is supplying Canadians with the highest quality, BC grown Medical Marihuana at a price that’s affordable for everyone. Long before the promise, or thought, of legalization took hold in Canada, THC BioMed (then known as THC Medical Systems) has been growing and researching medical marihuana. Through our Exemption 56, MMPR License, and now our ACMPR License, we have learned and perfected many aspects of how to grow great medical marihuana. THC is proud to be part of this new emerging industry in Canada, and many other countries around the world. With Medical Marihuana fast becoming a burgeoning industry in Canada, it is imperative to THC BioMed that the quality of our products come before the quantity. We like to give the people what they want – the best possible product for the lowest possible price. THC BioMed is passionate about using sustainable, organic growing methods and using only the purest of nutrients, without pesticides or other exogenous chemicals, to grow our medical marihuana.