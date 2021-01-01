CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
HIGHSMEN
Chocolate Hashberry
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
