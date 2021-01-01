 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
Hybrid

CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review