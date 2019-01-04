 Loading…

  5. CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc
Hybrid

CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

CHOCOLATE FIRE COOKIE | chocolate kush x fire lady x gsc Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Fire OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

1 customer review

5.01

Fri Jan 04 2019
E........0
I can’t I’m high ASF! Haha