  5. HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN Genetics www.HIGHSMEN.com

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

Cashus Clay

Cashus Clay, also called Cash Kush, is a clone-only strain from THClones. This flavorful cross is a triumvirate of potent genetics, including True OG, Bubble Gum, and Master Kush. This trio combines rich berry terpenes and pleasurable body effects against a powerful mind expanding euphoria. Even with this strain’s deep indica lineage, the breeder swears by its focused, motivating qualities thus classifying it as a hybrid. Utilize Cashus Clay throughout the day, but mind your dosage. This potent strain can be potentially sedative for the inexperienced consumer.  

