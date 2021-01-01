Indica
COOKIES KUSH | gsc x pure kush
About this product
Pure Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) make this Indica known as Cookies Kush is great for relaxing away your pain and calling it a night.
About this brand
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis
About this strain
Cookies Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
