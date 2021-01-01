 Loading…

Indica

COOKIES KUSH | gsc x pure kush

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds COOKIES KUSH | gsc x pure kush

About this product

Pure Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) make this Indica known as Cookies Kush is great for relaxing away your pain and calling it a night.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Cookies Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cookies Kush from Barney's Coffeeshop combines GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush, resulting in a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.

