 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. COOKIES OG | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X ocean grown
Hybrid

COOKIES OG | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X ocean grown

by HIGHSMEN

Skip to Reviews
5.02
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds COOKIES OG | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X ocean grown
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds COOKIES OG | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X ocean grown
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds COOKIES OG | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X ocean grown

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our strain that is a combination of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) crossed with ocean grown (OG.) This Hybrid Is the best of your favorites, and is perfect for your home grow.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Thu Mar 23 2017
f........0
beautiful flowers, would recommend these to any serious growers, and caregivers #420SweepStakes
6 people found this helpful
Thu Mar 23 2017
G........3
One of the best out there, my all time favorite!!! #420SweepStakes
2 people found this helpful