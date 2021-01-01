 Loading…

Indica

GOD'S GIFT | og kush x grand daddy purple

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds GOD'S GIFT | og kush x grand daddy purple

About this product

GOD'S GIFT | og kush x grand daddy purple

About this brand

HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

