Hybrid

GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

About this product

GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Grandma’s Batch

Grandma’s Batch by Purple Caper Seeds is a cross between Candyland and Girl Scout Cookies. This savory strain emits a sweet gas aroma while tasting sweet and doughy on the palate. The breeder has described the strain as “warm and fuzzy,” offering pleasant and relaxing physical effects suited to a day indoors. 

