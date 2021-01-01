 Loading…

  5. FRESH AIR | chocolate kush x cantaloupe | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
Indica

FRESH AIR | chocolate kush x cantaloupe | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

FRESH AIR | chocolate kush x cantaloupe | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
About this product

FRESH AIR | chocolate kush x cantaloupe | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Chocolate Kush

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Myrcene

Chocolate Kush, bred by 00 Seeds, is a powerful indica strain that captures the best of its two parent strains. Mazar, with its resin-oozing buds, lends its potent full-body euphoria while its other pure indica parent passes on a pungent aroma of hashy incense and chocolate. This strain grows into medium-sized plants with a Christmas tree structure and flowers in 56 to 60 days. The sativa-dominant Chocolope Kush sometimes goes by the name Chocolate Kush, so be sure to confirm this strain’s genetics with your budtender if you’re looking for the heavy-handed indica.

