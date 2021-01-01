 Loading…

Indica

CHOCOLATE MERINGUE | chocolate kush X lemon tree

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

Chocolate kush crossed with Lemon tree creates a perfectly rich and citrus flavor that could win your grandmothers pie contest at the state fair. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Chocolate Meringue is another sweet offering by THClones. Created by crossing Lemon Tree with Chocolate Kush, Chocolate Meringue imbues consumers with a talkative, euphoric buzz known to elevate the mood and reduce stress. This blissful strain’s terpene profile is thick with honey, pine, cacao, and Meyer Lemon, making it especially sweet and zestful on the taste buds. This bulky, stress-melting indica is a great complement to social events and dinner plans.    

