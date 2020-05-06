 Loading…

  5. PURPLE COOKIES | platinum cookies x the purps
Hybrid

PURPLE COOKIES | platinum cookies x the purps

by HIGHSMEN

5.02
PURPLE COOKIES | platinum cookies x the purps

About this product

PURPLE COOKIES | platinum cookies x the purps

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Wed May 06 2020
R........y
I love it.....looks like literal sugar is coated all ove this pungent smelling bud. With all the purple flakes and frosty trichomes it's a sight to behold......def a favorite.
Sun Sep 17 2017
L........z
Smooth, easy going smoke.
1 person found this helpful