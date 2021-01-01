 Loading…

Hybrid

ROYAL TRUTH

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones ROYAL TRUTH
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones ROYAL TRUTH



About this product

ROYAL TRUTH | clones and teens

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

The Truth

The Truth
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

