 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic
Indica

TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Tonics Web

Tonics Web

Tonics Web is a seed-only strain from THClones. This flower was bred by blending the ever-popular and CBD-rich Charlotte’s Web with Chocolate Tonic. Together they create a sweet and savory bouquet of coffee, pine, and citrus, delivering tingly physical effects that lead to couch lock. The mental state is creative, but stunted by the strain’s heavy relaxation. As with most indicas, Tonics Web is best utilized at night to harness the powerful sedation native to this strain. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review