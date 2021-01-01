TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush
TRUFFLE BUTTER | gelato X chocolate kush Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
HIGHSMEN
Truffle Butter
Truffle Butter by THClones is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain’s aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain’s relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia.
