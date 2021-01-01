 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
Indica

BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum | HIGHSMEN Exclusive
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

White Bubblegum

White Bubblegum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Linalool

White Bubblegum by THClones is a sweet and sedative cross of frosty phenotypes.  Bred by crossing Snow White and Bubble Gum, White Bubblegum (aka Big League Chew) is slightly earthy but primarily sweet in aroma and flavor. Notes of fruit and earth blossom into a tangy cotton candy medley on the tongue after combustion/vaporization. This indica-dominant strain caresses the limbs with a steady current of relaxing vibes. The euphoria can be motivating for some consumers, acting synergistically with the strain’s calming qualities. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review