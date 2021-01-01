 Loading…

  5. WHITE OG | snow white x true og
Indica

WHITE OG | snow white x true og

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds WHITE OG | snow white x true og
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds WHITE OG | snow white x true og

About this product

WHITE OG | snow white x true og Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

White OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

