WHITE OG | snow white x true og
WHITE OG | snow white x true og Bred by Purple Caper Seeds
HIGHSMEN
White OG
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.
