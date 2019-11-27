 Loading…

  5. Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,

Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,

by The Botanical Joint

Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown _______________ Sativa / Uplifting 10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas. Premium Indoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower .75 Gram per joint - 15.75 Grams Total 21 Pre-rolls per pack Tin container ships in recycled box & 100% smell proof vacuumed sealed bag. No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC

The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.

5.02

Wed Nov 27 2019
M........r
LOVE these joints! They burn slow, provide a smooth toke, and tastes so good. Tangie blossom really helps with my anxiety, social anxiety and depression. I also love the packaging. It's clear and consise on what you are getting and even has a little hemp sticker! I think ALL hemp products should have this sticker!
Mon Nov 11 2019
n........j
These botanical joints are wonderful! As a heavy cannabis user, adding this into my routine has been amazing! Calming and relaxing blend, and perfect to add to bowls of flower as well! Highly recommend these to everyone to try! 💜