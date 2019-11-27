Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,
by The Botanical JointSkip to Reviews
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown _______________ Sativa / Uplifting 10.56% CBD 2.32% TOTAL TERPENES Terpene profile: Floral, Orange, Haze A gassy, potent strain with floral orange hashish aromas. Premium Indoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower .75 Gram per joint - 15.75 Grams Total 21 Pre-rolls per pack Tin container ships in recycled box & 100% smell proof vacuumed sealed bag. No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC