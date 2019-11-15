 Loading…

  5. T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
Hybrid

T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown

by The Botanical Joint

5.01
T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Earthy, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown _______________ INDICA / REST 12.4% CBD 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES Terpene profile: Fruity, Earthy, Orange A fruity, potent strain with aromas of lemon and berry citrus, calming properties Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Grams 100% Hand Trimmed Buds Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC

The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.

The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.

Fri Nov 15 2019
d........e
The BJ puts a lot of dedication and pride into their product to ensure it is of top notch quality. You aren't only receiving organic hand cured flower but also a friend in The Botanical Joint. Best hemp in PNW!