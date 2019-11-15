T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
by The Botanical JointSkip to Reviews
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Earthy, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown _______________ INDICA / REST 12.4% CBD 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES Terpene profile: Fruity, Earthy, Orange A fruity, potent strain with aromas of lemon and berry citrus, calming properties Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Grams 100% Hand Trimmed Buds Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
About this brand
The Botanical Joint
About this strain
The Wife
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.