Hemp Rolling Papers

by The Green Cannabis Co.

$4.50MSRP

About this product

Print-free Hemp Rolling Papers. Roll your green the green way. These all natural hemp rollings papers are the highest European quality. Organic Hemp Papers made ultra thin to burn slow. Seal them up with all-natural Arabic Gum. Biodegradable and compostable sleeves and filter tips. Each pack is hand-stamped rather than printed. Beautiful, sophisticated and ready roll.

About this brand

Hand-made, eco-ethical and sustainable accessories.

