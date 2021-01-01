Hemp Rolling Papers
by The Green Cannabis Co.Write a review
$4.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Print-free Hemp Rolling Papers. Roll your green the green way. These all natural hemp rollings papers are the highest European quality. Organic Hemp Papers made ultra thin to burn slow. Seal them up with all-natural Arabic Gum. Biodegradable and compostable sleeves and filter tips. Each pack is hand-stamped rather than printed. Beautiful, sophisticated and ready roll.
About this brand
The Green Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.