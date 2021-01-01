Maple Bark Rolling Tray
by The Green Cannabis Co.Write a review
$85.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Formed from a tree, made for rolling your trees. The Maple Bark Rolling Tray is moulded from a real piece of maple sourced from Toronto’s High Park. Hand-made with sustainably-sourced ceramic with clay from Alberta and Ontario. This tray has a built in grinder, space for rolling and built in pouring nozzle. Simple and sophisticated touch to any room.
About this brand
The Green Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.