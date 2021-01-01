 Loading…

Organic Hemp Wick

by The Green Cannabis Co.

$7.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Light your flower tastefully. Ditch the butane from lighters and the sulfates from matches and spark up the right way. Taste your flower, not the chemicals. 100% organic hemp wick (sourced from BC) dipped in sustainably-sourced, organic beeswax from Ontario.

About this brand

Hand-made, eco-ethical and sustainable accessories.

