 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!

Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!

by The Green Jars

Skip to Reviews
5.05
The Green Jars Storage Flower Storage Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
The Green Jars Storage Flower Storage Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
The Green Jars Storage Flower Storage Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
The Green Jars Storage Flower Storage Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
The Green Jars Storage Flower Storage Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!

$22.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh with Dual-Layered Design Airtight & Smell Proof with Hermetic Seal Plenty of Room (Up to 1oz of Flower) Separate Layer for Humidity Pack UV Protection Discrete Design Large Magnifying Glass Stackable Design Available in Green, Black & White Color

About this brand

The Green Jars Logo
Tired of a container that doesn’t do its job? We understand you are tired of storing your cannabis in a baggie, glass jar or even grandma’s Tupperware from 1986 because your precious cannabis is losing freshness by the second. You know it’s going to be one stale toke later and you won’t be able to share that with your buddies when they come over. We love cannabis, too. And we particularly love it fresh. So we created Ganjar. A perfect storage container to keep your cannabis mega fresh.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Sun Jul 19 2020
F........7
It truly works! I love how it gets weed fresh and is compact, so it’s great for traveling!
Mon Jun 22 2020
a........a
I have been using mason jar to store my weed for a long time, since I switched over to Ganjar, I don't have to worry about my weed going stale. Pretty awesome, love it!
Mon May 18 2020
H........9
Does exactly what it claims! Keeps the flavor and freshness every time. Amazing~