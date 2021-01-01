 Loading…

Sativa

Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds - Arjan’s Haze 1 is a hybrid of indica and sativa strains. This marijuana strain is known for being a mostly sativa plant. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds could be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. It will provide a medium flowering period of around 77 days on average. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a THC content of about 20-25%. This strain will give users an extremely psychoactive high, strong and long lasting. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a spicy, minty sativa taste. Medicinally, it is effective in pain therapy and appetite stimulation. Patients feel energetic, happy and uplifted. This premium marijuana strain is an award winning marijuana strain. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has won first place in the 2004 High Times People Cannabis Cup. The yield of Arjan’s Haze is around 900grams per meter squared. Recommended for moderately experienced growers, Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds will not disappoint.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Strawberry Haze

Strawberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

