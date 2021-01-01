Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds - Arjan’s Haze 1 is a hybrid of indica and sativa strains. This marijuana strain is known for being a mostly sativa plant. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds could be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. It will provide a medium flowering period of around 77 days on average. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a THC content of about 20-25%. This strain will give users an extremely psychoactive high, strong and long lasting. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has a spicy, minty sativa taste. Medicinally, it is effective in pain therapy and appetite stimulation. Patients feel energetic, happy and uplifted. This premium marijuana strain is an award winning marijuana strain. Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds has won first place in the 2004 High Times People Cannabis Cup. The yield of Arjan’s Haze is around 900grams per meter squared. Recommended for moderately experienced growers, Arjan Haze Marijuana Seeds will not disappoint.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Strawberry Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.