Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds strain is described as mainly indica that produces a dense sticky bud with gold trichomes throughout. With a scent of sweet pine and citrus, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds can taste of eucalyptus. The cerebral high comes on quick with a THC level up to 18%. Flowering time is usually around 7-8 weeks. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds provides users a feeling of lively energy, which allows the user to always be busy without being jittery. Medically, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds premium strain allows the patient to help relieve stress, pain and depression. It is best to help with anxiety, migraines, gastrointestinal disorder, multiple Sclerosis, and arthritis. Patients have reported feeling euphoric, happy and uplifted. This cannabis strain is not for the beginners to start with. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds could be a strong and a vigorous strain that can be grown outdoors but it is highly best to have it grown indoors. It normally produces fast in flowering and has absolutely no stretch.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
