Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds strain is described as mainly indica that produces a dense sticky bud with gold trichomes throughout. With a scent of sweet pine and citrus, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds can taste of eucalyptus. The cerebral high comes on quick with a THC level up to 18%. Flowering time is usually around 7-8 weeks. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds provides users a feeling of lively energy, which allows the user to always be busy without being jittery. Medically, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds premium strain allows the patient to help relieve stress, pain and depression. It is best to help with anxiety, migraines, gastrointestinal disorder, multiple Sclerosis, and arthritis. Patients have reported feeling euphoric, happy and uplifted. This cannabis strain is not for the beginners to start with. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds could be a strong and a vigorous strain that can be grown outdoors but it is highly best to have it grown indoors. It normally produces fast in flowering and has absolutely no stretch.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Ocimene

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

