 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Headband Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
Hybrid

Headband Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

Write a review
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Cannabis Seeds Headband Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Headband Marijuana Seeds - Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Headband Marijuana Seeds smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the Headband Marijuana Seed effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. Headband Marijuana Seed effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.

About this brand

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Logo
We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review