Headband Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Headband Marijuana Seeds - Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Headband Marijuana Seeds smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the Headband Marijuana Seed effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. Headband Marijuana Seed effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
