Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds quite possibly the most awarded strain around, Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds are named after the late hemp proponent and activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes, a book helping to decriminalize cannabis. The Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds strain is well known for both its cerebral high as well as its very strong body high. The strain contains between 15%-20% THC. It produces a sweet, spicy and flowery taste on inhalation with fermented fruit and piney peppery where the flowery incense lingers on the taste buds for a few minutes on exhalation. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds causes a minor energetic effect without causing paranoia or anxiety. The energetic feeling makes the patient feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Some of its medicinal usage includes migraine relief, antidepressant, anxiety, ADD/ADHD, hypertension, and PTSD. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds raises both physical and spiritual energy levels as it lowers anxiety levels thus helping patients that are suffering from bi-polar and attention deficit disorder. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds is a good indoor strain that requires proper ventilation and constant watering. It is a fairly easy to grow this premium strain but should still be given the right amount of attention for it to flower successfully. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds is indoor strain thus proper ventilation and constant watering is needed. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds plant requires low maintenance yet should be addressed with the right care.

About this brand

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

