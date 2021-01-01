Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
TheSeedPharm.com Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are harvested exclusively in the northern plateau of Malawi, Malawi Gold seeds is a subtropical strain of marijuana best known for its sweet and earthly scent with a hint of lemon tang. It gets this flavor from its dense buds which grow in abundance and quality. It is a typical pure sativa strain with a large but thin fan-like leaves and a Christmas tree-like structure. Malawi Gold Marijuana Seeds are locally known as Chamba and is considered one of the finest and most sought after strains of sativa.
Malawi Gold is a legendary landrace strain that has grown naturally in Malawi for generations. Its morphology remains consistent, uniform, and adaptable to its native climate. Malawi Gold grows tall plants with long, resin-caked buds that express a low calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain offers an enticing floral aroma with latent fragrances of herbs and earth. If you are lucky enough to encounter this mythic bud, cherish its potent and invigorating effects, as you are consuming one of the surviving ancestors of modern cannabis.
