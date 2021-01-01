 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
Indica

Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

Write a review
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Cannabis Seeds Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are one of the best-known strains of cannabis in the world. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds soon became the standard for indoor growing. She is the winner of the most cannabis awards world-wide. Now Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds strain is both auto-flowering and feminized. Northern Lights Auto-flower is great for growing indoors but can also been grown outdoors in warm climates. The plant starts growing and producing flowers almost immediately, and is ready for harvest in only 9 to 10 weeks from planting the seeds. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Automatic gives a generous harvest and might be one of the highest-yielding auto-flowering strains available. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Grow to a height of around 90-120 cm, it is quite a large plant for an auto-flowering variety, but this is matched in its yield. Northern Lights has a sweet taste and a comfortable physical effect. It will make patients feel happy, euphoric and relaxed. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are best known to relief stress, pain, depression and insomnia which also makes it a great plant for medical users to help with Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Hypertension.

About this brand

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Logo
We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review