TheSeedPharm.com OG Kush Marijuana Seeds are one of the most famous varieties of the marijuana world, a legendary strain, popular around the world, and currently in record demand in countries like the United States, OG Kush Marijuana Seeds resin-packed buds selling at unprecedented prices. Much of this is due to its delicious lime and diesel flavor, along with its prize-winning potency, making OG Kush Marijuana Seeds a favorite for many growers. We offer you this top 10 fact-sheet so that you can learn everything you need about this fantastic strain.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
