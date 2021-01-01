Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds popular among recreational and medical users alike. Sour Diesel Marijuana Seeds is a potent strain, with a THC content that had been measured at between 20% and 25%.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
