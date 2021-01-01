 Loading…

Sativa

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds was the first prizewinner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and also won awards at the High Times harvest festival. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds premium seed strain is mainly sativa that will leave you with a great energetic body high. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a hybrid of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze. Many medical patients use Super Silver Haze to relieve stress, depression, pain, fatigue and even insomnia. Patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a great to use to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, PMS, Bipolar Disorder. Super Silver Haze is recommended to be grown by moderately experienced growers. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are fit for those who don't have enough grow space because Super Silver Haze Feminized is designed for indoor growing only.

About this brand

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Logo
We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

