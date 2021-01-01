Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds was the first prizewinner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998 and 1999 and also won awards at the High Times harvest festival. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds premium seed strain is mainly sativa that will leave you with a great energetic body high. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a hybrid of Skunk, Northern Lights and Haze. Many medical patients use Super Silver Haze to relieve stress, depression, pain, fatigue and even insomnia. Patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are a great to use to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, PMS, Bipolar Disorder. Super Silver Haze is recommended to be grown by moderately experienced growers. Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds are fit for those who don’t have enough grow space because Super Silver Haze Feminized is designed for indoor growing only.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.