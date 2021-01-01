Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that hits you as hard as a freight train that you don't see coming. This premium strain burns quick and produces thick smoke that will almost certainly get you coughing. People swear by Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds for its pain relief and other medicinal qualities. The THC content of this strain is about 20-24%. Medicinally, Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds is a great strain for helping treat Depression, Muscle tension, Muscle aches, Soreness, Cramps associated with PMS, RLS, DDD, nausea. Some pain caused by nerve damage. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds make a patient feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve stress, pain, and depression. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are definitely a strain recommended for experienced smokers. As an outdoor strain, this grows slowly, taking up 9 months before flowering. However, as an indoor strain it only takes about 9 weeks to flower. Trainwreck Marijuana Seeds are a heavy yielder and behaves like a vine once properly nurtured. The thick white resin that give this wonderful strain its unique high and flavor will eventually cover its buds during the flowering stage.
About this brand
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.