White Widow Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

White Widow Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

TheSeedPharm.com White Widow Marijuana Seeds is definitely one of the most popular premium seed strains in the world. White Widow feminized is a cross between a Sativa and an Indica. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is known for their white trichome crystals and orange hairs that develop at the end of its flowering stage. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is easy to grow for new and advanced growers, a great yielder and perfect for cloning. The THC content of this strain is exceptionally high, ranging from 17-20%. White Widow Marijuana Seeds will give you a prominent high and relaxing effect. White Widow Feminized can provide any grower with a high yield of harvest, which can reach from 450 – 500 grams per plant. On the medical side, patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is best used to relieve stress, pain and depression. Patients typically use it to treat Anxiety, Migraines, Arthritis, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder. White Widow is designed for indoor growing but it can also be grown well outdoors for as long as proper soil, water, nutrients, lights, and many others are being used. Hydroponics grow style will never have any issues with White Widow as well. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is pretty much a very versatile strain when it comes to growing it. White Widow Marijuana Seeds can withstand molds and the cold climate.

We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

