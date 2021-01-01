 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Glow-in-the-Dark Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case, Neon Blue

Glow-in-the-Dark Lighter and Blunt/Joint Travel Case, Neon Blue

by The Terrapin Co. Studio

$11.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Patent Protected*

About this brand

Welcome to The Future of Smoking. The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material! Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life! Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!

