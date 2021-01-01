Terrapin "Flower Child" Lighter and Blunt Travel Case *Customizable
$11.95MSRP
About this product
Made from 100% biodegradable material! This product reduce odor, protects against damage and keeps your smoking article discrete and secure! Never forget your lighter again! Our product holds smoking article/articles and a standard size Clipper* lighter. Easily wear our products as an accessory at festivals, camping or on hikes! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Clipper lighter and smoking articles NOT included. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal and Medical Use Only! Patent Protected* Not to be used as drug paraphernalia.* The Future of Smoking is Now! www.theterrapinco.com
The Terrapin Co. Studio
