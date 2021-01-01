Terrapin Mini Lighter Case + Keychain "Stardust", Silver + Orange *Customizable
by The Terrapin Co. Studio
$6.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Made of 100% Biodegradable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again! 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Mini Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Mini Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly. For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com! The Future of Smoking is Now. www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
About this brand
The Terrapin Co. Studio
