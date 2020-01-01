Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Just some old-school hazy goodness. Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze is a high-intensity, high THC Sativa flower. Also known as “Outlaw”, the strain was bred by Dutch Passion - a leading supplier of the world’s best cannabis genetics - and is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed. Amnesia x Super Haze's terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene, which gives it a fresh, earthy scent with a lemon tang. Available in a 3.5g dried flower, each biodegradable pouch includes a humidity pack for maximum freshness. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.
Be the first to review this product.
Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.