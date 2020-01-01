About this product

Just some old-school hazy goodness. Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze is a high-intensity, high THC Sativa flower. Also known as “Outlaw”, the strain was bred by Dutch Passion - a leading supplier of the world’s best cannabis genetics - and is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed. Amnesia x Super Haze's terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene, which gives it a fresh, earthy scent with a lemon tang. Available in a 3.5g dried flower, each biodegradable pouch includes a humidity pack for maximum freshness. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.