Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze

About this product

Just some old-school hazy goodness. Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze is a high-intensity, high THC Sativa flower. Also known as “Outlaw”, the strain was bred by Dutch Passion - a leading supplier of the world’s best cannabis genetics - and is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed. Amnesia x Super Haze's terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene, which gives it a fresh, earthy scent with a lemon tang. Available in a 3.5g dried flower, each biodegradable pouch includes a humidity pack for maximum freshness. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.

Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.

THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.