Thumbs Up Brand Exodus Cheese Pre-rolls (Strain Hunters®)

by Thumbs Up Brand

About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Exodus Cheese™ - AKA UK Cheese - is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain that originates from an original Cheese clone. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. Exclusive to Thumbs Up Brand, Exodus Cheese™ is known for its pungent flavour, giving off a powerfully cheesy and earthy scent. Each pack contains 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.

About this strain

Exodus Cheese

Exodus Cheese

Generally known as simply “Cheese” or “UK Cheese,” Exodus Cheese is the original clone-only strain that originated in Southern England sometime during the late 1980s or early 90s. Said to be grown from a packet of Sensi Seeds Skunk #1, it is known for its high yields, potency and distinct, overwhelmingly strong cheese-like odor. Though the identity of the original grower is still debated, at some point in the early 90s the cannabis lifestyle activists based in Luton calling themselves Exodus acquired some clones of Cheese and from there it rapidly became one of the most popular and sought after varieties in the UK. Since then many breeders have created seed lines using Cheese, while the original clone is still found in grow rooms around the globe.

About this brand

THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.