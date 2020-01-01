 Loading…

Grandpa's Stash

About this product

Grandpa always knows best. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is a high THC, Indica-dominant strain. You can’t go wrong with a strain descended from legendary old-school favourites: Super Skunk x OG Kush. The strain is indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured with ~2.6% total terpene content. Experience a rich blend of skunk, energetic pine, and sour lemon flavours. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is available in 7g dried flower. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.

Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.

THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.