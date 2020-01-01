Houndstooth
by Tweed
Grandpa always knows best. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is a high THC, Indica-dominant strain. You can’t go wrong with a strain descended from legendary old-school favourites: Super Skunk x OG Kush. The strain is indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured with ~2.6% total terpene content. Experience a rich blend of skunk, energetic pine, and sour lemon flavours. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is available in 7g dried flower. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.
Ethos celebrates some genetics that paved the way for modern-day growing with this mix of legendary old school strains: 1994 Super Skunk, 1992 OG Kush, and a 1970s cut of Afghan Kush. Grandpa’s Stash has big beautiful buds that range in hues from light green to purple with a low amount of fan leaves. This stinky strain is heavy with a sweet skunky aroma that blends well with rich flavors of incense and pine. Great for a sunny afternoon adventure, Grandpa’s Stash’ balanced high will putting your head in the clouds and your body at ease.