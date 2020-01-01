 Loading…

Indica

Thumbs Up Brand King Louis XIII

by Thumbs Up Brand

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The highest of all kings. Thumbs Up Brand Indica King Louis XIII contains 0.5g of high THC distillate. Based on the popular California strain King Louis XIII, you can expect a spicy citrus aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene and limonene. Thumbs Up Brand vape cartridges contain no carrier oils or additives, and are designed to be used with a 510 thread battery. Cartridges are made with a high quality ceramic mouthpiece and coil to create a consistent pull. All Thumbs Up Brand products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.

About this strain

King Louis

King Louis
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

About this brand

THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.