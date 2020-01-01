 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Burst

Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Burst

by Thumbs Up Brand

Write a review
Thumbs Up Brand Concentrates Cartridges Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Burst
Thumbs Up Brand Concentrates Cartridges Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Burst
Thumbs Up Brand Concentrates Cartridges Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Burst

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Here’s something to dance to. Thumbs Up Brand Sativa Lemon Burst contains 0.5g of high THC distillate. Based on the strain Lemon Burst, you’ll taste an explosion of citrus, mango and hops that will have you jamming. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and humulene. Thumbs Up Brand vape cartridges contain no carrier oils and are designed to be used with a 510 thread battery. Cartridges are made with a high quality ceramic mouthpiece and coil to create a consistent pull. All Thumbs Up Brand products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Thumbs Up Brand Logo
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.