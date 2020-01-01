 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk

Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk

by Thumbs Up Brand

Write a review
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk
Thumbs Up Brand Cannabis Flower Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk

About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. This high-THC flower is a cross of Skunk and Citral parent genetics. The flower exhibits aromas of black pepper, citrus and skunk. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

Thumbs Up Brand Logo
Better Buds. Better Price. Better Brand. THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED everytime.