Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. This high-THC flower is a cross of Skunk and Citral parent genetics. The flower exhibits aromas of black pepper, citrus and skunk. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.