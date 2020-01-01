About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. This high-THC flower is a cross of Skunk and Citral parent genetics. The flower exhibits aromas of black pepper, citrus and skunk. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.