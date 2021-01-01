 Loading…

  5. Granddaddy Purple - Strain Terps - 5ml
Indica

Granddaddy Purple - Strain Terps - 5ml

by Tierra Terpenes

Granddaddy Purple - Strain Terps - 5ml

About this product

Granddaddy Purple - Strain Terps - 5ml by Tierra Terpenes

About this brand

Utilizing over 4 decades of flavor science and chemical formulation experience, Tierra Terpenes offers the highest quality terpene products available. The wealth of knowledge and experience enables us to create products without the scientific or cost restrains that many other companies struggle with. All of this allows us to create high quality products that consumers can trust at industry low costs! While terpenes may be a relatively new area within the cannabis industry, it is certainly not a new area to us. Having used terpenes in thousands of different flavors for use in numerous industries, we have it down to a science, literally. Our abilities allow us to offer an unlimited amount of customizeable terpene products including but not limited to: strain blends, mood blends, terpene isolates, and flavored terpenes blends.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

