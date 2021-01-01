Super Sour Diesel - Strain Terps - 5ml
About this product
Super Sour Diesel - Strain Terps - 5ml by Tierra Terpenes
About this brand
Tierra Terpenes
About this strain
Super Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Super Sour Diesel is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
