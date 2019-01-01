About this product
A hybrid-cross of Great White Shark and OG Kush. Top terpenes include limonene, linalool and caryophyllene.
About this strain
OG Shark
OG Shark, a rare strain found primarily in Canada, sets high standards with its impressive THC content and pungent, earthy aroma. Patients most commonly turn to this heavy-hitter for nausea, pain, and sleep disorders, as well as many other symptoms.
About this brand
Tilray
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)