by Tilray

About this product

An indica-dominant relative of OG Kush. Top terpenes include limonene, linalool and caryophyllene. Tilray's Pink Kush won Top Hybrid Flower at 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards.

About this strain

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush's flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas.